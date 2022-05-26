Liberia: Harper City Solicitor Jailed for Alleged Sexual Assault

By Patrick N. Mensah, Maryland County

The Magisterial Court in Harper City, Maryland County, southeast Liberia has jailed the county's City Solicitor Thomas Togba Kun, for sexual alleged assault against a 21-year-old woman in the county.

According to report, the alleged act occurred on Friday, May 6, 2022, but attracted public concern between 10th & 13th of May.

Narrating her ordeal, the 21-year-old victim said City Solicitor Kun sexually assaulted her after she asked him to plead a case on her behalf.

According to her, the Solicitor requested her to pay US$40 to clear the desk of the court, but she said she couldn't afford the money at that movement.

"He was asked to represent me in a case when I credited my friend and later my friend and myself came up to an agreement to pay, so he said I should give him 40 U.S. Dollars to clear the table and I said Ok, but he later told me that I should forget it and come to his house so I agreed and went to his house that following today.

But when I got to his house that evening, I met him alone at the house. So why sitting, he came and sat by me and started telling me how he loves me and he wants to have sex with me so I refused, and told him it wasn't the reason while I thought he invited me to his house. But while speaking, he pushed me on the bed and started forcing me. But as God could have it, I jumped from the bed and shouted for help", she explained.

The victim continued, "So, why shouting, people within the community came around and it was how I got rescued. But when I left, I complained him to my fiancé, who onward asked me to report the case to the police and I did."

She said the act committed by the City Solicitor was shocking and worrisome, as she wasn't expecting such behavior from him.

"I had serious regards for him but what I foresaw, I think it's not good for our Justice System because he should be the one telling people what the law says, rather than doing those things the laws say people shouldn't do", she concluded.

Though the suspect is yet to comment on the allegation, he spent several nights behind bars before the Liberia National Police Children and Social Protection division in the county forwarded him to the Harper Magisterial Court.

The Magisterial court then forwarded him to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court to avoid interference in his trial, as the Harper Magisterial Court is where he serves as City Solicitor.

When this paper asked City Solicitor Kun, he said the law is the law, adding that he reserves further comment, but would speak in due course in court.

Solicitor Kun has been charged with "Sexual Assault", which is a 3rd-degree misdemeanor under Section 14.77 of the new panel Law of Liberia.

The suspect has been transferred to River Gee Central Prison, awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, several residents of Harper City have lauded the Harper Magisterial Court for upholding the law in ensuring that justice prevails. They urged Magistrates at the court to handle the matter without fear or favor.