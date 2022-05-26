Ghana: 150 Hoteliers Schooled in Emergency Preparedness

A total of 150 hoteliers in the Weija enclave were yesterday schooled on emergency preparedness for fire outbreaks and earthquakes in Accra.

The programme which was organised by the Weija Fire District Command was in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).

Addressing the participants, the Weija District Fire Commander, Divisional Officer Grade One (I) IsaacSaah, stressed the need to educate the populace on how to handle emergencies at their premises.

"The hoteliers are important stakeholders in the tourism sector and must be schooled on emergency cases to assist them during emergencies," he added

The Commander stated that the training would be organised for other stakeholders including schools, transport unions and churches.

He said before emergency teams arrived at emergency scenes, the management of such facilities (hoteliers) should have applied their basic knowledge in safety management to help prevent injuries and death.

DOI Saah,therefore,urged the participants to make fire safety a priority at all times and practise what they had been taught.

The Director of Inspectorate at NADMO, Mr Richard AmoYartey, in his presentation on "Earthquakes and Disaster Risk Reduction," mentioned some of the areas implicated by earthquakes as poor engineering, building without compliance and lack of proper planning.

He stated that earthquakes led to fires, landslides and collapse of buildings among others, adding "it causes loss of lives, physical and psychological trauma, livelihoods and cause damage to the environment."

Mr Yartey said as part of earthquakes safety procedure, there was the need for the public to be prepared to reduce losses during earthquakes.

He said "the recent tremors showed that the line are active and we need to prepare ourselves," stressing that the public should immediately call the national emergency line-112 for assistance during such situations.

Mr Yartey similarly urged the public to consult building experts before constructing their buildings.

He also urged the participants to ensure their facilities were friendly to help in evacuation of people to safety during emergencies.

Participants of the programme were also trained in first aid issues to help clients during emergencies.