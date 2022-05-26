Ghana: OSP Charges MCE Nominee ... to Appear Before Kumasi High Court

Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka, the man who was seen in a video in September 2021 allegedly asking refund of GH¢1,000 each from Assembly Members of the New Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region for not endorsing him as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has been charged.

He is expected to make his first appearance before the Kumasi High Court, (Criminal Division) after he was charged with 26 counts of corruption by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka has been charged with 26 counts of corruption by the SP,Mr Kissi Agyebeng who has already filed criminal charges against the former Executive Director of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. Agyenim BoatengAdjei and his brother.

MrSarfo-Kantanka was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's MCE nominee for New Juaben who claimed that assembly members took money from him to confirm his nomination, but failed to do so.

Mr Sarfo-Kantanka could not obtain the number of votes needed to become the MCE after three failed attempts, but the video of him alleging payment of money to the assembly members in favour of votes went viral as some Ghanaians petitioned the OSP to prosecute him.

In September 2021, the then nominee was seen in a video asking for refund from the assembly members after he obtained only three out of 26 votes in the first round voting.

Alex SarfoKantanka, in the video was heard demanding a refund of a GH¢1000 he paid to an Assembly Member after he was rejected during a confirmation vote.

In the video, the rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be assembly members.

In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.

The nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, failed to secure the two-thirds majority after he garnered six out of the 26 votes cast in the first attempt.

The nominee was reappointed by the President, but some Assembly Members boycotted the third and final confirmation citing intimidation over the deployment of armed security officers.

On November 2, 2021 the OSP commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and corruption related offences against MrSarfo-Kantanka.

The OSP subsequently invited the nominee to submit himself at the office of the SP in Accra for further interrogation.