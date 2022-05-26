Ghana: 30 Aspirants Vetted for Central Regional NPP Race

25 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A total of 30 aspirants have been successfully vetted to vie for the Regional Executives position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region.

The figure, including six females, are contesting 10 vacant positions in the region.

Three each are contesting the chairmanship and second vice- chairman position, two for secretary, youth organiser and organiser positions.

Also, four aspirants each are contesting for the position of first vice- chairman, assistant secretary and treasurer.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee and Minister of Transport briefing the media, said results of the vetting would be sent to the National Election Committee for advice and recommendations.

He urged all aspirants to eschew insults and arguments and forge ahead in unity as they were one party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.

He wished all aspirants the best of luck in the polls.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X