Ghana: 30 Aspirants Vetted for Central Regional NPP Race

A total of 30 aspirants have been successfully vetted to vie for the Regional Executives position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region.

The figure, including six females, are contesting 10 vacant positions in the region.

Three each are contesting the chairmanship and second vice- chairman position, two for secretary, youth organiser and organiser positions.

Also, four aspirants each are contesting for the position of first vice- chairman, assistant secretary and treasurer.

Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee and Minister of Transport briefing the media, said results of the vetting would be sent to the National Election Committee for advice and recommendations.

He urged all aspirants to eschew insults and arguments and forge ahead in unity as they were one party to achieve the common goal of winning the 2024 elections.

He wished all aspirants the best of luck in the polls.