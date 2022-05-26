Ghana: 10 Communities in U/E, Savannah Regions Get Potable Water Systems

Nyoli — The 4Ward Development West Africa (4WardWA), a private water utility service provider, on Friday inaugurated a project to provide potable water services to ten communities in the Upper West and Savannah regions.

Christened NUMA water services, the project which was estimated at USD700,000 is expected to benefit about 25,000 people in the selected communities within the two regions.

Speaking at a short ceremony to inaugurate the NUMA Water Services at Nyoli in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region, the Chief Executive Officer of 4WardWa, Mr Matthew Hangen said his outfit had successfully built two water towers, three public water kiosks and 40 standard household NUMA pipe water connected to houses at Nyoli community.

He said the community water infrastructure was designed to provide safe water delivery options tailored to meet consumer demands and included walk-up public fetch stations operated by vendors and private connections for households, clinics, schools and businesses.

Mr Hangen said the water was tapped from underground, treated and distributed to the people who connected to their homes.

He mentioned that beneficiary communities in the Upper West Region were Poyentanga, Nyoli, Ga and Kendeu in the Wa West District; Loggu in the Wa East District andBoli in the Wa Municipal.

"Communities selected in the Savannah Region are Blema, Tuna, Gindabuor and Kulmasa in the Sawla-Tuna-KalbaDistrict," saying that the company was committed to ensuring that more people in the two regions were supplied with potable water.

Mr Hagen said the initiative was to complement government's efforts at providing potable water for the citizenry towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6, which sought to "ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030."

The Upper West Regional Director of 4WardWA, Mr Ahmed Yekini said the launch of the 4Ward Development West Africa's safe, sustainable, innovative NUMA water services would not only alleviate the plight of the people particularly women, but would also provide more than 170 job opportunities for community members.

He expressed his appreciation to the donor partners; Global Community, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other partners for partnering with 4WardWA.

The Chief of Nyoli, Naa Braimah Sunkari expressed his gratitude to the benefactors for the intervention and said it would go a long way to help the community members, especially women and children.

In attendance at the inauguration was the District Chief Executive for the Area, Madam Vida Diorotey as well as heads of departments, chiefs and other dignitaries.