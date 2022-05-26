Ghana: KOICA, MoH Trains Lab Scientists On Covid-19 By RT-PCR

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Ghana Office, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) have jointly organised training programme on molecular detection of COVID-19 using the RADI PCR Kit for 27 laboratory scientists in the country.

The first of the two-phased training was a "Training of Trainers" session for public health reference and regional laboratory scientists, which was held from May 10 to 11, 2022.

It sought to enhance the capacity of local laboratory scientists to utilise the 63,000 RADI PCR Kits and vaccine deployment items which were donated by KOICA under a USD 748,000 grant arrangement with the MOH in April, 2022.

The facilitators were experts from KH Medical, the Korean manufacturer and supplier of the RADI Diagnostic Products.

The company provided diagnostic solutions for low and middle-income countries, such as Ghana.

In attendance were Dr Ignatius Awinibuno, Director of Allied Health, DrKofi Bonney, Research Fellow at Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Mr Seungmin Oh, Senior Deputy Country Director for KOICA Ghana and Mr Adam Hong, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KH Medical.

In 2021, KOICA donated four PCR machines, four RNA Extraction machines, various PPEs, WASH items and educational materials to the Public Health Reference Laboratories across Ghana and the Upper East Regional Health Directorate.

The donations and subsequent training formed part of the Korean Government's support to the Government of Ghana in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They were also aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties and friendship between the two countries that had existed for more than 45 years.

Dr Martha Gyansa-Lutterodt, Director of Technical Coordination at the Ministry of Health, thanked laboratory scientists for their role in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.