Ghana: Assembly Member Appeals to Govt to Complete Onyasia River Project ... to Curb Perennial Flooding

The Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area in the Ayawaso Central of the Greater Accra Region, Ibrahim Halidu, has appealed to government to come to the aid of the residents at Geraldo, a community in the Electoral Area, by completing the Onyasia River project.

He said the completion of the project would end the perennial flooding which had been causing havoc in the area.

Mr Halidu made the appeal following the heavy rains on Saturday and Monday that hit Accra when he visited the affected residents in the Electoral Area and insisted that when the storm drain was properly constructed it would help collect the volumes of water from upstream which causes the flooding whenever it rains leading to the destruction of properties and loss of lives in the area.

"The residents of Geraldo have not gotten it easy this past few days, their properties have been destroyed and unfortunately lost a lady who left behind two young kids which is attributed to the flooding in the community to a bridge which connects the road from Alajo to Kotobabi," he decried.

Mr Halidu also called on the government to consider diverting the rain water from Abelempke which descends and causes flood in some parts of Alajo North especially the Railway Crossing and the Christ Ambassadors area to avoid losing more lives and properties.