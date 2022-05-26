Liberia: MPW Prepares Five-Year Infrastructure Strategic Plan

The Ministry of Public Works (MPW) with support from the African Development Bank (AfDB) has with immediate effect conducted a five-year infrastructure strategic plan validation session.

The plan covers institutional issues and looks at refund issues as well as reviews MPW activities.

It also looked at some of the things the institution did back in 2010 when it comes to refund and specifically looked at what the MPW poised to do over the five-year period and some of the things that will be good for the country's infrastructure.

The plan is also the bedrock of the Pro-Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) which is the national development agenda of the Government of Liberia.

Speaking Monday during the validation session, Minister- designate, Madam Ruth Coker Collins, said the project came into being over the past two years through the direction of President George Manneh Weah with support from some partners.

"So is joyous to me that we can finally arrive at the final road to produce this most historical important document," said the MPW minister.

According to her, the plan will guide some of the most critical infrastructure decisions over the period and it will determine the strategic focus regarding planning, financing, constructing roads and critical infrastructure for the people of Liberia.

Madam Coker-Collins added that the plan will also discuss what needs to be done differently by MPW as an institution.

She said the development of the strategic plan is important, ensuring that all the infrastructure plans by the MPW are in line with the national priorities of the PAPD.

Coker-Collins observed that the validation is the first of its kind since post-wat Liberia.

"An institution is only strong and forceful when it's people know where they come from, where they are going and what they need to meet in other to get there and my hope is that this important five-year strategic plan shows the path of all of us so that together we can build a comprehensive valuable and a cardinal society that the next generation will continue upon," Collins emphasized.

She, at the same time, said since the mandate of the MPW was defined in 1972 through an Act of the National Legislature, there have been series of national agendas by the Government of Liberia that at the time directed the vision of the people.

"Every institution must have a clear and a defined mandate and with the mandate there must be a comprehensive defined strategy that directs the party of actors in achieving it," she stressed.

Meanwhile, in reading the overview, Assistant Minister for Planning and Programs, James Reynolds, said the document is the MPW's plan and the import and activities that are captured in the plan is the MPW's vision and inspiration of the current key actors.

"It's important that as we move forward, we consider all the contents of the plans as it is intended to represent the image and idea of the institution and the process of financing the plan begins now," he said.