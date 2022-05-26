Nigeria: NUJ Demands Justice for Nation Newspaper Reporter Assaulted By Police

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State council on Wednesday demanded for justice from the state Police Command over the assault on a Reporter of The Nation Newspaper, Yinka Adeniran at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial primary in Ibadan.

The NUJ's chairman, Ademola Babalola regretted that the officer of the command who went overboard and attacked the harmless reporter did not show any remorse when the NUJ leadership demanded for why the reporter was assaulted.

Babalola said such an uncivilised and vicious attack on Adeniran was condemnable and therefore demanded that justice be done, because the image of the said officer had trended on social media platforms and the police should therefore ensure the officer is brought to book.

Adeniran who is a reporter attached to the Oyo State Governor's Office had fingered the said officer who was armed with AK47 when NUJ Leader sought to know what went wrong and why he assaulted, beaten and tore the shirt of the reporter.

The reporter was also tear gassed directly in his eyes, nose and mouth by the officers with name tag I.O Niyi.

The incident took place at the primary election of the PDP between the State Governor Seyi Makinde and Mogaji Hazeem Gbolarumi. It was held at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex (Tennis Courts Pavillion).

It was gathered that trouble started after the reporter in company of other colleagues were returning to the venue after they had gone to monitor the situation from the main venue.

On approaching the entrance gate, the reporters were again asked to identify themselves to which they complied.

The reporters were asked to stay by the side on the allegation that there were too many journalists covering the event.