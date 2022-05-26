Nigeria: Entertainment Industry Will Flourish If Govt Improves Security - Skinny South Boy

Fast-rising music star, Mubula Mackenzie Udika, aka Skinny South Boy, has urged the Federal Government to be more proactive in securing the country so that the Nigerian entertainment industry blossoms.

Recently signed on Rocketspeed Records International, Udika was described by his Manager, Omotola Slasha, as an outstanding artiste who emerged most promising of all artistes on the record label.

The Rivers State-born singer, who says he is set to dazzle his fans and the world with new, sizzling tracks, also called for funding for the industry, so it meets global standards.

According to him, entertainment flourishes in a safe and secured environment.

"That way, we can comfortably host international acts in Nigeria, just as they host us in America and around the world. This will go a long way in improving the music industry in Nigeria," he explained.

In his assessment of the country's music industry while speaking recently to Vanguard, Udika said the industry had improved a lot compared to its antecedents.

He said: "Looking at where we started, I think we have made a lot of improvement. The help of the internet and social media has really expanded our reach. Afrobeat is now recognised worldwide. It is a big win to earn a spot in the global market that is highly competitive."

He, however, suggested the market in Nigeria be diversified, regretting that the focus was too much on the Lagos market despite the presence of a lot of untapped talents in other parts of the country.

Reacting to the assertion that the music industry had become breeding ground for specialisation in cyber frauds such as Yahoo-Yahoo, among youths, the artiste said the bulk of the blame should rest on the society.

"A lot of sectors have deteriorated over the years and the entertainment industry is not responsible for that. Police brutality, insecurity and bad governance are at their peak and these influence people to look for possible means to survive.

"There are a lot of good music with positive messages out there and I think we should focus on that. It is the job of the government to put a ban on songs that encourage corruption," he advised.

Finally speaking on his kind of music, Udika described it as unique in many ways but particularly different in its fusion of various genres.

He said: "I make good music. I make music based on how I feel and how I get inspired. I am not particular to any genre. I am a rapper, singer and songwriter; so, my talent cuts across different genres-- but I like afrobeat, Afropop and hip hop. I make these with ease.

"I tell my story through my music-- my love life, my highs, my lows, best moments, sad moments and my imaginations too. These are common things people relate to because we all go through life.

"The journey has been good so far. Every level and experience I get is an opportunity to learn and grow, and I have been taking advantage of that.

"I have released two singles. My last single titled "Choker" was released last year November and that was my second single.

"Today also, May 26th, I have released a 4-track Ep titled "Juice and Vibe"; I kept my fans waiting too long and the wait is over."

While commending his record label for its role in his success, he said: "The role of my record label has been outstanding. The record label has been motivating and promoting my art. Working with the record label has been amazing.

"Rocket Speed Records International is out to discover new talents in the music industry in particular and the entertainment industry in general.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am also grateful to my many mentors; I believe every music maker is a mentor to me because I pick a thing or two from every music I listen to. I'm primarily mentored by Lil Wayne, Nwa, OutKast, Nas, Wande Coal, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid."

Also speaking to Vanguard, Omotola Slasha, Manager, Rocketspeed Records International, said the label was established to discover new talents in the music industry in particular and the entertainment industry in general, adding that Skinny South Boy(Udika) was signed because of his great and uncommon talent.

He added: "Skinny South Boy is the next music star to watch out for and Rocketspeed Records International is proud to have him on its label. He stands out among the other music talents I have worked with in my decades in this profession. That is why we are leaving no stone unturned to nurture the artiste's talent to greatness."