Madagascar: Ghana, Madagascar Media Accreditation

26 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has asked Media practitioners who wants to cover the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Bareas of Madagascar AFCON 2023 qualifier to submit their applications.

A statement said applications must be duly signed by a Manager or an Editor to the Head of Public Relations, National Sports Authority via e mail: pr@sportsauthority.gov.gh.

It urged applicants to attach a copy of a passport photograph to the letter.

"Deadline for submission of applications is Saturday, May 28, 2022," the statement added with accreditation tags expected to be picked up on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium, from 9:00 am to 2:00pm.

