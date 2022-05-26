Ghana: MoYs Appoints Hospitality Agent for Common Wealth Games

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) has appointed African Origin Travel and Sports Tourism as Ghana's sole ticketing and hospitality agent for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

A press statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the ministry, announced that the same responsibilities has been assigned to the company for the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Commonwealth Games is scheduled for July 28 to August 8 while the Women's World Cup would be held from August 10-28.

"As the Authorised Ticket and Hospitality Agent for the Games, African Origin becomes the sole authorised company responsible for the organisation of hospitality packages and assisting Ghanaian fans for the Commonwealth Games and Women's World Cup," the statement read.

The company, according to the statement, will also be responsible for providing full travel packages to Ghanaians and requested a collaboration with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and MoYS to secure all necessary logistics to provide complete travel services.

The statement explained that the company was handed the responsibility based on their experience in the industry over the years.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company, Mr Samson Deen told the Times Sports that "the company was proud to be awarded the responsibility to deliver smooth transit of officials and players to the events."