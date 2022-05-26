Senegal: 11 Babies Die During Fire at Hospital Neonatal Unit

Eleven babies died on Wednesday, May 26, in the fire that ravaged the neonatology department of the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy hospital in Tivaouane, reported Sudquotidien.sn. The sad news quickly spread on social networks, and drew comment from Senegal's president, Macky Sall.

"I have just learned with pain and dismay the death of 11 newborn babies in the fire that occurred in the neonatology department of the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy hospital in Tivaouane. To their mothers and to their families, I express my deepest compassion," said Sall.

This tragedy comes a few weeks after a baby declared dead at the Kaolack hospital which finally passed away and the death of Astou Sokhna at the Amadou Sakhir Mbaye hospital in Louga while she was giving birth. Both events caused an outcry across the country. And last year, a fire killed 4 babies and injured two others at the Magatte Lo hospital in Linguère.

The nation denounced the poor conditions at health structures.

Translated from the FR article on fr.allAfrica.com