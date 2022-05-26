Ghana: MTN Ghana Foundation Library Makes Impact At Dansoman

The new Library constructed by the MTN Ghana Foundation at the Ebenezer Senior High School (SHS) to serve Dansoman and its surrounding communities is making great impact, two years after it was inaugurated by, the Head of Dansoman Multi-purpose Library, Ms Rejoice Akosua Adjei, has said.

She said the modern multi-purpose facility constructed at an estimated cost of GH¢770,000 had served more than 20,000 people.

In 2021, she said 11,000 people visited the library.

Ms Adjei disclosed this when a team from MTN Ghana, led by its Senior Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact, Mr Robert Kuzoe, visited the facility to ascertain the maintenance culture level of the facility.

She said the facility had impacted a lot of lives in the community and had enabled students and individuals in the community to improve their capacity in technology.

"Each month we are able to record about 2000 patronage, so when we add it up for a year we are able to get over 11,000 that's even last year alone and 12,000 for books that has been issued up. So averagely we are able to record about 2000 - 3000 a month. So from beginning till now since the library was opened to the public, I will say close to 20,000 people have patronised the library," she stated.

Ms Adjei commended MTN Ghana for the support and urged them to frequently visit the facility for regular checkups, and appealed to other corporate institutions to help in the supply of more books to make up for the demand of books in the library.

"We are appealing for more books. In fact, we have written to some institutions for books because day in and day out the number keeps going up and the need for books always comes in although the National Library Authority provides us with books," she added.

Mr Kuzoe expressed satisfaction about the quality of facility and urged the management of Ebenezer Senior High School, to continue to put the facility to good use for future generations.

"I'm impressed with how the facility has been taken care of. Maintenance culture is an issue in Ghana and in other facilities when you go and visit sometimes they are not in good shape and MTN will have to invest money to actually put it in a good place. As you can see this facility looks as if it was handed over today but this was handed over in 2020," he said.

He disclosed that, MTN Ghana being a corporate social responsible institution touching the lives of individuals and its customers as part of its 25 years anniversary, had plan to put up similar facilities in other communities after the success story of the Ebenezer SHS.

"We are moving to other communities now. We have at least started in the Dansoman community with this. There are so many needs in other communities and so we are moving to those communities as well," he added.

Some of the students in an interview with the Ghanaian Times expressed appreciation to MTN Ghana stating that the facility had impacted their studies.

"This library has exposed me to a lot of information and helped me build upon my vocabulary," a final year business student, Theophilus Ofori said.