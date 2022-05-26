Ghana: Don't Dispose Refuse Into Drains - Nadmo Cautions Public

Ho — The Acting Volta Regional Coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Ms Ivy Mawufemor Amewugah, has cautioned residents of Ho Municipality to desist from indiscriminate disposal of refuse into open drains.

She said such attitude had contributed in recent time to flooding in some parts of the municipality leading to loss of lives and property anytime there were heavy rains.

She gave the advice in an interview during a cleanup exercise organised by NADMO in collaboration with the Ho Municipal Assembly and security personnel.

The security personnel made up of Fire Service, Police, Prisons, military and assisted by Zoomlion cleaned the Ho Central Market and desilted choked gutters in some parts of the municipality.

Ms Amewugah noted that cleaning the municipality and our surroundings should be a shared responsibility, adding residents owed it a duty to collaborate with NADMO in keeping the surroundings clean.

"As we enter the raining season we need to be responsible and collect all garbage we create into our dustbins to avoid choking our gutters," she added

The Commanding Officer of 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt Col Edward Sarpong- Appiah, admonished residents to be law abiding and always keep their environment clean.

He said it was necessary to keep the environment clean to avoid flooding.

Mr Pascal Agbagba, the Volta Regional Emergency Operations Officer of NADMO, noted that they will continue to make sure they stick to their core mandate of prevention rather than waiting for disaster to strike before taking action.