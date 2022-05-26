Ghana: Addo, 3 Others Get the Nod for Stars Job

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the appointment of coaches Otto Addo, Chris Hughton, George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as technical team for the senior national team, the Black Stars until the end of December 2022.

This follows an exhaustive negotiation and engagement with all relevant stakeholders including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, a statement from the FA said.

The quartet - Addo, Boateng and Dramani as coaches and Houghton as Technical Advisor - perfectly masterminded Ghana's qualification to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament after negotiating a tough bend with the Super Eagle of Nigeria over two legs.

Both countries drew goalless in a tensed first leg encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana but drew one all in the second leg in Nigeria to give Ghana the ticket on the basis of the away goal rule.

Ghana's goal was scored by Thomas TeyePartey.

According to the FA, the quartet will be in charge of Ghana's preparation for the World Cup in Qatar and the participation, this year as well as the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Addo and Boateng are currently attached to Bundesliga side Borrusia Dortmund and English Premier League (EPL) side, Aston Villa, respective with Dramani as a CAF Instructor.

Houghton brings a huge influence as a former top notch coach in the EPL.

The Coaches will soon name their squad for Matchday 1 and 2 of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nation Cote d'Ivoire 2023 qualifiers and a four-nation tournament in Japan.