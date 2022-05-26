Ghana: Ali Jarrah Confident in Wollacott, Ofori Pair for Stars

Former Ghana international, Ali Jarrah says he has confidence in goalkeepers for the senior national team, the Black Stars.

In his view, current number one Jojo Wollacott seem to have answered questions over the competence of whoever mans the post for the team in international games.

In an interview with the Times Sports, Ali Jarrah admitted he was not impressed with goalkeepers selected as replacements for Richard Kingston after the experienced goalie hanged his gloves.

But according to the former U-17 world champion, he has been forced to eat humble pie with performances from Wollacott and South Africa based Richard Ofori who he believes will be regular with the team in the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and World Cup proper.

"Initially, the Black Stars had goalkeeping problems until Jojo Wollacott put up an exceptional performance against Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers. If he maintains that performance in the AFCON 2023 qualifiers, then our problems may be solved.

"He has shown to all he can perform in Africa although he was not born here.Richard Ofori is also doing well with his club.He was great for Orlando Pirates during the CAF Confederation Cup competition which they lost in the final."

According to Jarrah, the current form of the two goalkeepers would increase competition for the single slot because he does not believe Wollacott has sealed that spot, considering the effort Ofori seems to be putting in."

On the inclusion of local based players in the Black Stars, Ali Jarrah urged the Otto Addo led technical team to include exceptional keepers like Danlad Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko and Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak to the squad for theAFCON qualifiers starting on June 1.

He believes that both goalkeepers have been exceptional since the league began.

Offering a word of advice for his former club, Hearts of Oak, he charged them to forget about the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and concentrate on the FA Cup which represents the only chances for participation in Africa clubs competition.