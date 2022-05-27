Nigeria: 105 Tonnes of Raw Fertilizer Materials Due From Russia, Canada June - Govt

26 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has disclosed that it is expecting about 105 metric tonnes (mts) of potassium used for blending fertilizer from Russia and Canada in June, this year.

This is in a move by government to ramp up the production of the commodity in time for use by farmers in the current farming season.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji, who made this known Thursday while featuring on the ministerial press briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the State House, Abuja, said: "We have a total of 105 metric tonnes coming out of which 35,000 tonnes is from Russia and the rest is from Canada.

"But now that we have re-established the Russia-Nigeria link for potassium, subsequent transactions will likely come from Russia just because it saves us time. It's one week shorter in terms of sailing time for the vessel from Russia versus Canada.

"It's not even near Canada, its central Canada that this thing comes from. So, it's long way to get to Nigeria."

He also revealed that the President Muhammadu Buhari government has so far committed over N100 billion into the implementation of the ongoing Second Niger Bridge project under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) being implemented by the Authority.

Orji recalled that only N19 billion was expended on the project before the coming of the present administration in 2015.

