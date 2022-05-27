Nigeria: Rumour of Emefiele's Sack, Handiwork of Desperate People - Group

26 May 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

Ethnic youth leaders in the country, on Thursday, attributed the rumour making the rounds about the purported sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to those it described as desperate people eyeing the nation's treasury.

The group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), said the rate at which people were ready and willing to spread falsehood about Emefiele is scaring.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of coalition's secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The statement reads, "There has been groundswell rumour about an alleged sacking of Dr Emefiele.

"We note with delight that the apex bank has since denied the false reports.

"We are however concerned about the rate at which the false information spread like a wildfire.

"We have since discovered that those behind the rumour are those who are desperate to lay their filthy fingers on the nation's commonwealth.

"These people cannot wait to see Emefiele, the Sheriff in town, out of the CBN so that they can begin to lifetime ambition of looting the treasury.

"We therefore call on the nation's security agencies to beam their searchlight on these unscrupulous persons just as we urge Nigerians to ignore the false alarm in its entirety."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X