Nigeria: Rumour of Emefiele's Sack, Handiwork of Desperate People - Group

Ethnic youth leaders in the country, on Thursday, attributed the rumour making the rounds about the purported sack of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, to those it described as desperate people eyeing the nation's treasury.

The group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council (NEYLC), said the rate at which people were ready and willing to spread falsehood about Emefiele is scaring.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and head of coalition's secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The statement reads, "There has been groundswell rumour about an alleged sacking of Dr Emefiele.

"We note with delight that the apex bank has since denied the false reports.

"We are however concerned about the rate at which the false information spread like a wildfire.

"We have since discovered that those behind the rumour are those who are desperate to lay their filthy fingers on the nation's commonwealth.

"These people cannot wait to see Emefiele, the Sheriff in town, out of the CBN so that they can begin to lifetime ambition of looting the treasury.

"We therefore call on the nation's security agencies to beam their searchlight on these unscrupulous persons just as we urge Nigerians to ignore the false alarm in its entirety."