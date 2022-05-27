Liberia: Opposition Signup New Alliance

Three opposition political parties in Liberia have signed up to a new political alliance named the Democratic Alliance of Liberia (DAL) ahead of the 2023 presidential and legislative elections.

The Democratic People's Party of Liberia (DPPL) of Reverend David Kemu, the National Democratic Coalition (NDC) of Prof. Alaric Tokpa and the Vision of Liberia Transformation (VOLT) of Dr. Jeremiah Whapoe, signed the declaration of intent Wednesday, 25 May 2022 leading to the formalization of a proposed DAL.

The formation of the DAL comes at a time another opposition bloc which was formed by four opposition political parties - the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) - has been broken apart following prolonged internal political fight which has resulted in ongoing court cases.

The distrust and fight for power among political leaders within the opposition community leave many here to wonder how far their alliances can go, judging from the failure of the Unity Party, Alternative National Congress, All Liberian Party and Liberty Party to make the CPP work.

During Wednesday's signing ceremony for the DAL, two persons from each of the three political parties affixed their signatures for the declaration of intent along with the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia, Emmanuel Gonguoi.

Three other private individuals representing persons of influence in the society signed.

Rev. David Kemu and Attorney Dickson Tamba, National Chairman of DPPL signed for the party; Thomas Kaydor and Siapha Gbollie signed for the NDC; Dr. Jeremiah Whapoe and Mr. Gbowuah signed for VOLT.

Prof. Alaric Tokpah, organizing Chairperson of the DAL who read the Declaration of Intent, said the Democratic Alliance of Liberia emerges to reassure the Liberian people and all that help is on the way against economic deprivation and rampant corruption.

Dr. Tokpah said help is on the way against mysterious deaths, and DAL shall remain open to working with patriotic Liberians to move Liberia forward.

Prof. Tokpa said the leaders of the opposition political parties along with patriotic and well-meaning individual Liberians have decided to come together as a body under one leadership for the purpose of jointly participating in the democratic process within the Republic of Liberia.

"We therefore agreed to commit ourselves to campaigning together around the interest of the Liberian people in erecting a government that will promote Justice for all, unify the country, build peace and stability to encourage, foster economic development, serve the best interest of Liberia and continue to bring dignity to the Country," said Prof. Tokpa.

When DAL becomes a full-fledged political party, then it will be the third coalition of political parties in the country following the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) and the Rainbow Alliance.

Even though it was observed that stalwarts from the Unity Party and All Liberian Party were present at the DAL signing of intent, there has been no indication yet as to whether DAL would seek to merge with other political parties to strengthen their chances in 2023.

Making remarks at the ceremony, VOLT Political leader Dr. Jeremiah Z. Whapoe said they are excited to form part of the DAL in order to change the damaged system through joint political efforts.

Dr. Whapoe explained that with that alliance, they will ensure that the hope of the Liberian people are inspired and Liberians will be independent.