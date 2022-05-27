Liberia: Pres. Weah Approves Rufus N. Darkortey As Executive Director At the ADB

President George Manneh Weah on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, approved the nomination of Mr. Rufus N. Darkortey to serve as Executive Director at the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire.

Upon the President's approval of the nomination, the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank today, May 26, 2022, elected Mr. Rufus N. Darkortey as the Executive Director for the Constituency representing The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Sudan. Mr. Darkortey will serve as one of the twenty (20) Board of Directors of the Bank representing eighty-one (81) countries from across the world to steer the affairs of the Bank.

Prior to this appointment, Mr. Darkortey previously worked at the Bank as Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of the Constituency from 2018 to 2019. He also served as the Alternate Executive Director at the Bank from 2020 up to his election as Executive Director on May 26, 2022.

Additionally, before his approval by the President of Liberia, Mr. Darkortey served as the Senior Economic and Policy Advisor in the Office of the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Hon. Samuel D. Tweah, Jr., with focus on fostering economic, fiscal, monetary, and other development-related matters of the country, including public and private sector stakeholders engagements, both at the national and international levels to facilitate the coordination, formulation and implementation of the country's development plan, the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).

Rufus N. Darkortey is an Economist and a financial and development professional with more than 20 years of experience working in the public and private sectors, including multilateral and commercial institutions.

He holds a Master's and a Bachelor of Arts Degrees in Economics from the Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio, the United States of America; and an Associate Degree in Computer Science from the A.M.E. Zion Community College in Monrovia, Liberia (Cum Laude).