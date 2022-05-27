Nigeria: Future of Every Nation Lies On Their Children, Obidike Tasks Govt On Pro-Children Policies

27 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

As Nigeria celebrates her 2022 Children's Day, Obidike Chukwuebuka who is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Steering Committee and the Director General of the party's Conference of support Groups has charged government, civil society organisations, development partners and well-meaning personalities to champion noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who's made this statement through his verified facebook account said, "Hence, we owe it as a duty to continue nurture, guide and provide the right atmosphere that will allow their intelligence and curiosity grow in the right time.

"The future of Nigeria like every other nation, lies on the shoulders of our children whom we celebrate today. I honor the future, our sons and daughters, who will man the affairs of this country in no distant time.

In same vein, Obidike celebrates the parents and teachers who have remained zealous and dutiful in training these little ones for the task ahead.

He said, I celebrate every Nigerian child especially the great future leaders of Anambra state and Nigeria at large. We eagerly await your talents and innovations to come on board and contribute to making our world a much better place." Obidike added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X