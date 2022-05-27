Ghana: Upper West Regional Shipper Committee Educated On AfCFTA

A sensitisation workshop aimed at enhancing the knowledge of members of the Upper West Regional Shipper Committee on the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) has been held.

It created the platform for the shippers to learn how to register their products successfully under the AfCFTA, to enable them derive maximised benefits from continental market.

Held last Thursday, the workshop became necessary as shippers in Ghana and other countries have intensified efforts to increase the volume of trade among themselves.

Despite recurrent challenges including poor road and rail links, political unrest, and excessive border bureaucracy that appears to be hindering the smooth implementation of the Continental agreement, importers and exporters are eager to participate and enjoy the benefits accruing it.

Currently more than 850 products have been given approval for trade under the AfCFTA rules of origin protocols by the African Ministers of Trade. The items include cheese, edible oil, fish, and some machinery.

The Upper West Regional Manager of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Mr Jeremiah, took the members present at the meeting through the procedure of registration under AfCFTA, how to harness the benefits that come with it as well as how to access the sub-regional market. It was on the theme; Procedures for registering your products under AfCFTA.

Participants expressed appreciation to the Ghana Shippers Authority for facilitating the meeting as it would be beneficial to their activities going forward.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) aims to bring together 1.3 billion people in a $3.4 trillion economic bloc that will be the largest free trade area since the establishment of the World Trade Organisation.

It is expected to boost trade among African neighbours while allowing the continent to develop its own value chains.