Ghana: Ethiopian Airlines Named Outstanding Airline Brand

Ethiopian Airlines has been adjudged the Outstanding Airline Brand of the Year at the 2022 Ghana-West Africa Business Awards.

The largest airline in Africa that flies to over 124 countries from Ghana via its hub in Addis Ababa, was recognised for its consistent performance during the difficult period in 2021 and for its dedication to the Ghanaian and West African market in general.

"We are happy to have been recognised for our work and we will work to do more in the years ahead," she said.

In Ghana, Ethiopian Airlines and AskyAirlines are all set to start Accra-Washington Flights via Lomé on June 1.

The new service is expected to provide more travelling options to Ghanaian passengers and lead to competitive pricing on the route.

"ET is pleased to introduce this direct service from Lomé to Washington giving additional connective between West Africa and USA in connection with ASKY.

The Washington service is added to the daily flight we currently have to New York giving better travel alternative to USA," Yemesrach Alemayehu, Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines said.

Cost-cutting measures as cost of aviation fuel soars

Airlines around the world have had to resort to various cost-cutting measure, as the price of aviation fuel remains elevated.

Jet A-1 prices are up by around 30-40 per cent in May relative to January, driven primarily by a shortage in refined product due to removal of Russian crude supply from the global markets.

On the international market, jet fuel price ended last week up 1.1 per cent selling at US$$176.3 per barrel.

Speaking to Ghanaian Times on the sidelines of the just-ended Ghana West Africa Business Award,Ms Alemayehu noted that internal cost-cutting measures by the Addis Ababa-based airline has enabled it to remain profitable despite the impact of the rising fuel cost and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We own our own maintenance facility, hotel, training academy and others. We are therefore able to cut cost in-house so as to better able to deal with some of these external shocks to airlines," Ms Alemayehu said.