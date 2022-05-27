Ghana: Spouses of AfDB Staff Gifts Gh¢35,000 to Inmates of Osu Children Home

The spouses of the Board of Governors, Directors and staff of the African Development Bank (AfDB) have donated an amount of GH¢35,000 for the upkeep of the Osu Children Home.

It formed part of activities of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the AfDB currently underway in Accra.

Presenting the amount to the management of the home at a brief ceremony, Mrs Grace Adesina, the wife of the AfDB President said the donation was to support the Home to care for the children.

"In line with the vision of the AfDB to improve lives and livelihoods, we the spouses of the Board of Governors of AfDB, Directors and staff decided to contribute our widow's mite."

Mrs Adesina said the Home needed the support of the well-to-do in society.

She entreated the children not to lose hope but work hard to become responsible people in future.

She said their beginning should not demoralise or botch them, saying society loved them.

Mrs Adesina lauded the management, staff, guardians and mothers of the Home for their hard work and urged them to continue to love the children.

Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, who co-chaired the programme, advised the children that God created them for a purpose.

"Society loves you and there are people outside who think about you," she said.

The Director of Social Welfare, Reverend Dr Comfort Asare, in his remarks said the Home was established in 1948 to care for the vulnerable, missing, abused and children without families.

She said the Home provided education and skills training for the children and for the past two years, the Home had reunited with their families.

Rev. Dr Asare lauded the spouses of the Board of Governors, Directors and staff for their decision to visit the Home and make the donation.

The Deputy Director of Osu Children Home, Madam Yvonne Norman, said donations to the Home had dwindled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the Home faced challenges with footing the medical bills of the children and their allowances and needed more funds to meet such obligations and appealed to benevolent organisations and the public to support the Home.

Madam Norman commended the spouses for their visit to the Home.