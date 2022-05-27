Gambia/Guinea Bissau: Gambia Drawn Against Guinea Bissau in CHAN Qualifiers

27 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia has been drawn against Guinea Bissau for the 2023 CHAN qualifiers set to begin in July 2022.

The home based-Scorpions will play against their fellow West African country in home and away matches of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his charges are currently preparing themselves ready for their international friendly match against Senegal CHAN team on 10th June 2022 in Dakar at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum.

The home based-Scorpions will use their international friendly clash against the Young Terranga Lions to improve on their weakness ahead of their CHAN qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

The Gambia will fight to eliminate Guinea Bissau in the first round of the qualifiers to play against Mauritania in the final round of the qualifiers.

