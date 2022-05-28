Nigeria: Ican Elects New District Chairman, Other Executives

28 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Omolabake Fasogbon

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has elected Prof. Godwin Oyedokun as the Chairman of its Ilupeju/Gbagada & District Society (IGDS), Lagos

Oyedokun was elected alongside other executives at the first Annual General Meeting of the district that held in Lagos recently.

The new executives are expected to pilot the affairs of the institute in another one year.

Oyedokun is a sought-after intellectual and multidisciplinary professional with over 22 years' experience.

He has presented over 450 technical/seminar papers in various conferences, trainings and seminars. Oyedokun is an examiner to several professional bodies, both in Nigeria and aboard. He is currently a Professor of Management & Accounting in the Department of Management & Accounting, Lead City University Ibadan, Nigeria.

He is the founder of OGE Group and the Principal Partner at Oyedokun Godwin Emmanuel & Co (A Firm of Chartered Accountants, Tax Practitioners & Forensic Auditors), his experience also span across Human Capital Development and has taught in all levels of education.

In his remark, the outgoing and Pioneer Chairman of IGDS, Gbenga Omidiji counselled district members to remain committed to the ideals of accounting profession.

Specifically, he urged them not to lose track of the district goals and mandate, adding that the institute expects from them a lot of commitment and integrity as well as service to bring in new and young members.

He expressed confidence in the leadership of the new chairman to lead the district to enviable heights.

He said, "The executives were elected based on their capability, performance and contributions to the institution at the district levels and the community."

Oyedokun in his acceptance speech expressed appreciation for the privilege and promised to move the district to greater heights.

