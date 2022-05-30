Nigeria: Oshoala Makes History With Barcelona in Cup Triumph

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala has celebrated another trophy triumph after Barcelona thrashed Sporting de Huelva 6-1 at the Estadio Santo Domingo in Alcorcón to lift the Copa de La Reina on Sunday.

Only eight days ago, the Spanish champions were defeated 3-1 by French giants Olympique Lyonnais to surrender the UEFA Women Champions League trophy they won last year. Oshoala was a halftime substitute in that encounter.

The Nigeria international striker then scored the last goal as Barcelona recovered from the Lyon loss to thump arch-rivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal of the Copa del la Reina in midweek.

Oshoala was, however, an unused sub in the final as goalkeeper Fisher's own goal and strikes from María León, Crnogorcevic, Pina, Martens, and Alexia powered Jonatan Giráldez's Ladies to another dominant win.

The victory secures Oshoala and Barcelona all three Spanish domestic titles this season - the Super Cup, the League title, and now the Queen's Cup.

Barcelona, with their latest exploits, stroll into the record books with their ninth Women Championship honours, the fifth League and Cup double, and the second time in history that any team would claim the domestic treble.

On a personal note, Oshoala closes an incredible campaign that sees her finish as the League's top goalscorer with 20 goals in 19 games.