Kenya: Peter King'ori Locked Out of Presidential Race Due to Insufficient Signatures

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declined to clear Peter King'ori for the Presidential race in August due to insufficient Signatures.

According to the electoral body's chairman Wafula Chebukati, this is after he presented only 65 of the 48,000 signatures required.

"You have 65 qualified signatures out of the 48,000 signature and copies of ID. Your running mate doesn't have duly filled electoral code of conduct, duly filled self declaration form and passport. We shall reject your registration," Chebukati announced at the Bomas of Kenya where the registration process was taking place.

King'ori has however been given until June 6 to comply.