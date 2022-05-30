East Africa: Rwanda Backs Regional Efforts on Terrorism, Organised Crime

Rwanda has expressed its full support, particularly to regionally-based mechanisms and strategies, geared towards addressing terrorism and international organized crimes that often facilitate unconstitutional changes of government.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vincent Biruta underscored this on Saturday, May 28, while addressing an extraordinary Summit in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on countering terrorism and unconstitutional change of governments in Africa.

Among others, the extraordinary Summit assessed the persistent threats, evaluated current response mechanisms, and decided on the specific actions and measures necessary to strengthen the collective security of Member States facing terrorism and violent extremism.

Dr Biruta said: "Terrorism and violent extremism are threats that have been continuously expanding across the continent. In addition, there is a link between terrorism and international organized crimes that often facilitate unconstitutional changes of government."

"This calls for our collective efforts and consolidated counter-measures to ensure that we can tackle together this growing threat that is affecting our continent."

It was on that note that he said that Kigali welcomes the recommendation for the review of the Africa Standby Force concept, to consider the current security contexts and trajectories.

In particular, he said, Rwanda wishes to underscore the urgent need to address underlying conditions that drive resentment towards government and feed into extreme violence and unconstitutional changes of government.

"Good governance practices should be intentional and form part of citizen-centred, inclusive service delivery. Additionally, credible electoral processes should be part of preventative approaches."

"We call upon Member States that haven't done so, to ratify the African Union Convention on Cross Border Cooperation, which provides for exchange of intelligence information and effective counter-terrorism measures."

Biruta said Rwanda will continue to engage at multilateral, regional, and bilateral levels, to provide peace support operations, on the continent and beyond.

"It is essential for the African Union, in collaboration with partners, to provide necessary financial and technical support, for African-owned and African-led counter-terrorism efforts, that fully respect human rights and rule of law."

"We need to continue to secure increased funding for peace support operations, and counter-terrorism initiatives, and hereby appeal to Member States to continue contributing to the Peace Fund, to enable it to fulfill its obligations and commitments."

A host of terror groups operate across many countries, including the FDLR, a Rwandan militia based in eastern DR Congo and comprises remnants of the perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

Others include the Islamic State group, Al Qaida, Al Shabab and Boko Haram.

The chairperson of the African Union Commission, Amb Moussa Faki Mahamat, called on African nations to make better use of their own troops in combating the terror threat facing Africa, and therefore reduce dependency on forces from outside the continent.

Rwanda has in the past few years deployed troops to the Central African Republic (CAR), and Mozambique, to battle terrorism.