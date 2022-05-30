South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 30, 2022

Cape Town —

Western Cape Hospital Evacuated After Fire

Yesterday, an early morning fire led to the evacuation of staff and patients at the Vredendal Hospital in the Western Cape. No one was reported injured in the incident, which is under investigation by authorities. Patients were moved to wards that were unaffected by the fire. "Should patients need transfers to other facilities, due to the fire and subsequent loss of beds, the families of these patients will be contacted by the hospital management to keep them updated", said Leensie Lötter, the spokesperson for the West Coast District and Paarl Hospital.

Two Hawks Officers Arrested For Supplying Traditional Healer With Ammunition

The Hawks have arrested two of their own in a sting operation - a lieutenant-colonel and a captain - for supplying State ammunition to a traditional healer. The two officers are based at the national headquarters of the elite crime busting unit in Pretoria. All three will appear in court today. The one officer was charged with theft and dealing in ammunition, while the other will be charged with defeating the ends of justice, for trying to conceal the matter. Police spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo said the traditional healer was arrested in Shoshanguve and charged with the illegal possession of ammunition and possession of other suspected stolen property belonging to the State.

ANC Considers Ways to Combat Flooding

The ANC is considering setting up departments or units in municipalities to deal with potholes and storm water drainage systems to deal with the challenges of climate change to avoid floods. This is in the wake of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal province that left communities reeling at the destruction and death left behind in April and May 2022. ANC national executive committee member Dakota Legoete said: "with climate change it is becoming clear in some of the municipalities we are going to need new departments that will deal with potholes and storm water intervention units.