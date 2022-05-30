Sierra Leone: Deceased Friend Testifies in Murder Matter

27 May 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

The second prosecution witness (PW2), Ibrahim Kamara, has yesterday testified before Magistrate Mark Ngegba of Pademba Road Court No.2 in an ongoing murder matter.

Led in evidence by police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Hawa Bah, the witness told the court that he knew the accused and recognized Josephus (now deceased) as his friend.

He recalled on the aforesaid date when they went to Armani Night Club, the deceased promised to give the accused Le30, 000, adding that after promising the accused, the deceased then went and bought cigarette.

The witness further testified that after his friend returned from purchasing the cigarette, the accused,who was standing together with his colleagues at the side of the mosque chased and stabbed the deceased in his throat with a scissor.

He said after the stabbing, he tied his friend's neck with a homeboy clothes and placed him a motorbike and headed to the Connaught hospital for treatment.

He continued that after some minutes he heard that the deceased had passed away and that he later made statement to the police.

After his testimony, Lawyer S. Bell, who was representing the accused, was not in court to cross examine the witness, so Magistrate Ngegba adjourned the matter to Tuesday, 31st May, 2022, for cross examination.

Magistrate Ngegba further ordered the prison officers to take the accused back to prison at the Male Correctional Centre.

Christopher Lavallie made another appearance before Magistrate Ngegba on one count of murder contrary to law.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused on Tuesday 22nd March 2022 at Armani Night club, Brookfield's in Freetown, murdered Josephus C. Metzeger.

