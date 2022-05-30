Ghana: Youth Urged to Take Advantage of Opportunities in Private Sector

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has urged the youth to take opportunities in the private sector to boost their economic lives.

According to him, despite the economic challenges, the Ghanaian economy was expanding and creating opportunities, and there was the need to strengthen their entrepreneurial ecosystem even in the midst of the current economic challenges.

The Minister disclosed this during a career fair organised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Anyaa-Sowutuom at the Pentecost University in Accra yesterday.

The fair which saw over 30 private and public companies present sought to engage the youth and provide an opportunity for job seekers.

Mr Nkrumah stated that the economic challenges facing the country was a global problem however, the youth could take advantage of that as government was committed to creating jobs in the public sector.

"It is true that times are hard globally but the Ghanaian economy is expanding gradually.There's a lot of expansion in the public sector in the areas of the security agencies such as the police, military and, immigration recruitment among others.

"It is true that not everybody will get the chance to be recruited but It is a sign that gradually the public sector is expanding and what use to happen at first when we have freeze in the public sector recruitment is now turning around and gradually some young people are getting jobs in the public sector," he added.

He encouraged the youth to venture into entrepreneurship rather than relying on government for a colour job.

He explained that, the Ghanaian economy was traditionally entrepreneurship, until in 1844, after the bond was signed, the colonial government introduced the public sector work.

"So gradually many of us have sought to get involved in the public sector work and our entrepreneurial abilities have been dwindling. What the state believes in is that we should reinvest in our entrepreneurial abilities so that the private sector can expand some more, create more jobs and income to improve the quality of lives," the minister stated.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah advised the youth to use the five entrepreneurial pillars namely value, innovation, prove of concept, investment and institutionalisation to enable them build a good entrepreneurial skills and become self-reliance.

The MP for AnyaaSowutuom, Dr Dickinson AdomakoKissi said the programme was to introduce available job avenues in the offing or on offer by companies and business owners to enable job seekers within the constituency find jobs make carrier choices.

"A lot of students when leaving have issues of national service placement or internships and also a lot of people come to my office in relations to finding work and it's difficult to attend to them the same time so I decided to hold this fair to create job opportunities for them."

He stated that as a representative of his constituents in Parliament, he was committed to ensuring job opportunities were created to enable them earn a decent living.