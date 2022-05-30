Ghana: Kotoko Inch Closer to Title With Medeama Win

Kumasi Asante Kotoko inched closer to winning the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after beating Medeama SC 2-0 at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa, yesterday.

Two first half goals from the head of Andrews KwadwoAppau on the 19th minute and a thunderous strike from leading goal king Frank Etouga Mbella on the stroke of half time settled nerves of the Porcupine Warriors followers.

Kotoko can seal the win if they win their next game in Accra against Accra Great Olympics on Sunday in Accra.

It was a good way for Kotoko to bounce back from the previous weekend's defeat to Berekum Chelsea.

Medeama started on an impressive note but when Kotoko took over, they were a delight to watch as they piled pressure on the host whose defencebuilt around Baba Musa, Vincent Atinga and Kofi Asmah stood resolute.

They were, however, caught ball-watching as Appau headed home the opener from a beautifully takencorner kick from Ibrahim Imoro.

Kotoko continued probing for ore goals which came from Cameroonian forward, Mbella on the stroke of half time when he was put through by skipperSalifu Mudasiru.

Mbella intercepted the pass and rounded up John Mooise in post for Medeama before blasting home his 20th goal of the season.