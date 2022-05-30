Ghana: 2 Groups Distribute Sanitary Pads to School Girls

Ho — The Ho Sisters Association and Africa Nyornu have distributed 1,000 sanitary pads to girls in basic schools in Ho and Greater Accra to climax this year's Menstrual Hygiene Day in Ho.

In addition, the girls were taken through steps on how to put on their pads and also menstrual hygiene management.

May 28 was set aside every year to celebrate the day and educate girls and women about menstrual hygiene management.

Dr Maloe Nartey, Founder of Africa Nyornu, and M&M Medical Centre,Accra, noted that menstrual hygiene day was a platform to educate girls on personal hygiene.

According to her, there was the need to show commitment to levelling the playing field for all by ensuring that schools had access to water, sanitation and hygiene facilities to help girls when in their menstrual periods.

Dr Nartey said that God's greatest gift to mankind was menstruation, without which it was impossible to reproduce, and appealed to young girls to take good care of themselves by observing personal hygiene.

She assured that the two groups would continue to educate girls on personal hygiene and menstrual hygiene management even after the celebration.

Dr Nartey called on individuals and organisations to support groups promoting personal hygiene of girls to enable them achieve their objectives, particularly with the distribution of sanitary materials to girls in deprived schools.

Ms Anita Sankumah, Founder and General Secretary of Ho Sisters Association, Ho, said the group sought to promote the welfare of members and support the needy.

She expressed worry that some girls in schools could not afford sanitary pads and had to stay away from school during their menstruation.

Ms Sankunah, therefore, appealed to parents and guardians to assist the girl-child practice personal hygiene, especially during their menstruation.