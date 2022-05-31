Gambia: Scorpions to Arrive in Senegal Today Ahead of South Sudan AFCON Clash

The Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will arrive in Senegal, today, Monday ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opening match against South Sudan on 4th June 2022 at Stade Lat Dior.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will hold series of training sessions to prepare themselves fit for their crucial match against the Sudanese.

The Gambia will scuffle to overcome South Sudan in their opening match to clutch the vital three points.

The Scorpions will rub shoulders with Congo in their second group match after their opening match against South Sudan.