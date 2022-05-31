Africa: President Weah Implores African Leaders to Declare Terrorism, Unconstitutional Changes As Continental Emergencies

Malabo — President George Manneh Weah is urging the African Union (AU) to act as swiftly as possible to declare terrorism and unconstitutional changes of governments in Africa as "continental emergencies."

President Weah expressed a strong conviction that such a declaration would heighten African and global awareness of the severity of the danger of terrorism and coups and help to mobilize urgently needed financing and related supports.

In a speech delivered Saturday, May 28, 2022, at the African Union Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, the Liberian Leader said such action would enable the body to develop the capacities of confronting persistent threats.

He also maintained the declaration would lead to equipping the august body to "evaluate current response mechanisms, and decide on the specific actions and necessary measures to strengthen the security of the respective member states facing terrorism and violent extremism."

As it relates to undemocratic changes in Governments, President Weah asserted, "We need to implement actionable strategies to address their upsurge on the Continent."

He equally recommended the urgent implementation of the recommendations of the recent Accra Declaration on Unconstitutional Changes of Governments in Africa declared by the African Union Reflection Forum, held from March 15-17, 2022, in Accra, Ghana.

The Liberian Chief Executive further told the African Union Conference that "the twin phenomenon of terrorism and violent extremism undermines the sovereignty and territorial integrity of African States, disrupting the functioning of constituted Governments and their capacities to deliver needed goods and services to their populations while plundering the existing natural resources needed for economic growth and development."

Dr. Weah reminded his colleagues how the Continent recently experienced the resurgence of unconstitutional changes of Government, particularly military incursions, stressing that such an undertaking has negative consequences for peace, security, stability, constitutional governance, and development.

Pres. Weah also said the threat posed by terrorism, undemocratic changes of governments, and others have spread like an epidemic, to all of Africa's five regions.

The President said further: "This development is happening at a time when cumulative and significant efforts have been made by African leaders, continental and regional institutions, particularly the African Union and Regional Economic Communities (RECs), to consolidate democracy."

He committed Liberia, which is a founding member of the AU, and a post-conflict nation to using its rich experience in dialoguing and cooperating with all Member States on matters relating to peace, security, political stability, and combating terrorism and violent extremism, among others.

The President described as timely and commendable the focus of the conference, which is to find solutions to the challenges of terrorism and violent extremism.