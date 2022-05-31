Liberia: Govt Insists On Princess Family Providing Own Pathologist

press release

The Ministry of Justice has reiterated its position for the family of the late Princess Cooper to designate another pathologist with the requisite credentials and qualifications from anywhere in the world to conduct the agreed second autopsy.

This request stems from the latest position of Dr. Servillano Ritualo, the practitioner from the Philippines who was initially chosen by the family to carry out the autopsy, that he is unable to travel to Liberia to perform the process as agreed between the Liberian Government and the late Princess' Family, along with their lawyer Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe and the former President of the Liberia Council of Churches Bishop Kortu Brown.

In his long-awaited email response to Attorney General Frank Musah Dean Jr. - which came after six weeks of delay - Dr. Ritualo cited several issues he deemed concerning, mainly his displeasure with the government's request for a medical license that qualifies him as a pathologist. He contends that he previously practiced in Liberia, specifically during the Angel Tokpa case; notwithstanding the fact that a medical license is renewed annually by the country in which one practices - in this case, the Philippines. He also cited the outbreak of Monkey Pox in West Africa as a reason for his inability to travel to Liberia.

However, the Ministry of Justice emphasizes that its request for a license is in keeping with the requirements of the Liberia Medical and Dental Council, for the grant of temporary licensure to perform such medical service in the country.

With this new development, the Attorney General urges the Liberia Council of Churches, Civil Society Organizations and concerned institutions and individuals to work with and encourage the family to designate a new pathologist as the government remains fully committed to the conduct of a second autopsy to allay all allegations and claims regarding the cause of Princess' death, and bring proper closure to this matter.