Liberia: Pres. Weah Names BCCC Board, City Mayor in T'burg

30 May 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has appointed the Board of Directors of the Bomi County Community College with immediate effect.

Those recently appointed are Dr. Abimelech Paye Gbatu (President), Atty. Tonieh Talery Wiles (Member), and the Private Sector, represented by the Mano Oil Plantation (Member).

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has nominated Mr. V. Edwin Keh as City Mayor of Tubmanburg City Corporation.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X