Liberia: Pres. Weah Names BCCC Board, City Mayor in T'burg

Monrovia — His Excellency, President George Manneh Weah has appointed the Board of Directors of the Bomi County Community College with immediate effect.

Those recently appointed are Dr. Abimelech Paye Gbatu (President), Atty. Tonieh Talery Wiles (Member), and the Private Sector, represented by the Mano Oil Plantation (Member).

In a related development, the Liberian Chief Executive has nominated Mr. V. Edwin Keh as City Mayor of Tubmanburg City Corporation.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the Honorable Liberian Senate where applicable.