Liberia: President Weah Sympathizes With UAE, Congratulates President On His Ascendency As President

31 May 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, May 30, 2022, met with the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Qasr Al Shati Palace and thanked him on his ascendancy as leader of the gulf state and sympathized with him and his country over the passing of former leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Liberian Chief Executive offered his wishes for sustained progress and development in the Emirates during the meeting with his UAE counterpart.

The Meeting was part of President Weah's official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Weah also expressed Liberia's determination to expand cooperation with the UAE through constructive partnerships that would benefit the Country's development model.

As was earlier done on May 13, 2022, Dr. Weah conveyed his condolences to the leadership and people of UAE over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and recalled the track record of the late president and his role in the comprehensive development drive in the UAE.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Weah for the expression of sincere feelings over the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa, former President of UAE, and towards the UAE leadership and people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with several officials and the delegation accompanying the President of Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Weah is expected to depart the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to attend an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra, Ghana.

The Summit will focus on the political and security situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X