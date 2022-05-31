Liberia: President Weah Sympathizes With UAE, Congratulates President On His Ascendency As President

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Dr. George Manneh Weah, on Monday, May 30, 2022, met with the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the Qasr Al Shati Palace and thanked him on his ascendancy as leader of the gulf state and sympathized with him and his country over the passing of former leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Liberian Chief Executive offered his wishes for sustained progress and development in the Emirates during the meeting with his UAE counterpart.

The Meeting was part of President Weah's official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

President Weah also expressed Liberia's determination to expand cooperation with the UAE through constructive partnerships that would benefit the Country's development model.

As was earlier done on May 13, 2022, Dr. Weah conveyed his condolences to the leadership and people of UAE over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and recalled the track record of the late president and his role in the comprehensive development drive in the UAE.

The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also expressed his thanks and appreciation to President Weah for the expression of sincere feelings over the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa, former President of UAE, and towards the UAE leadership and people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with several officials and the delegation accompanying the President of Liberia.

Meanwhile, President Weah is expected to depart the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to attend an Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Governments of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Accra, Ghana.

The Summit will focus on the political and security situations in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso.