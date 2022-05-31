Gambia Cricket Association Commences Domestic League

31 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Yorro Sowe

The Gambia Cricket Association has stated its domestic league with a T20 format. The league had not been played for sometime due to lack of a playing ovals/pitch.

The association secured MRC ground to play it matches on Saturdays. Brikama Cricket Club took on ComAfrique Cricket Club. ComAfrique won the toes and opted to fill. Brikama batted and scored 156 runs in 20 overs with 5 wickets down in the first inning. In the second inning ComAfrique batted 87 runs in 11.1 overs and 9 wickets. Brikama won the match by 69 runs.

The match day two saw Saints take on Bombada at the same ground. Bombada Cricket Club started the first inning by batting and scoring 48 runs and 8 wickets in 13.1 overs. They set the target at a lower double figure for Saints Cricket Club to chase. Saints needed 49 runs to win. Saints Cricket Club came in the second inning and batted 49 runs in just 6.3 overs and 4 wickets down. Saints Cricket Club won by 6 wickets.

The T20 competition is expected to last for eight weeks. It is the first of five competitions the Association aims to complete before the end of the season in December.

