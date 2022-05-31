Ghana: Consider Public Interest in Tariffs Review - -Chief of Staff Implores Purc

Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Presidency

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has advised the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to consider the public's interest in its impending tariffs review.

Madam Frema-Opare said that even though there was the need to strengthen and regulate utility companies to become financially viable, there was the need to also consider the economic challenges facing Ghanaians amidst its multiyear tariffs review.

The Chief of Staff made the call on Monday when she inaugurated an office complex for PURC in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

She commended PURC for its strategic role in the ongoing engagement of stakeholders on the multiyear review tariffs, and added that "it is my fervent hope that all stakeholders will engage actively in this review process and make their voices heard so that the outcome will benefit the generality of all stakeholders."

The Electricity Company of Ghana has proposed that its tariffs be increased by 148% for 2022 and with 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.

According to ECG, the proposed increment was due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs, as well as the cost of completed projects.

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) also argued that while the average tariff per cubic metre in 2019 was 1.27 USD, the same was reduced to USD 1.13 as a result of cedi depreciation.

That, the GWCL said, had affected its ability to carry out regular maintenance as well as replaced aged and old equipment and pipelines.