Liberia: Outright Lies, Cummings Africa Foundation Reacts

Describes gay story as smear political campaign

The Cummings Africa Foundation (CAF) says it has read with dismay and declared as outright lies and propaganda that CAF has received U$ 100,000.00 as grant for the Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community in Liberia.

The fake report published in the Monday, May 30, 2022 edition of the Independent Newspaper, claimed the US$ 100,000.00 was given by a so-called American businessman identified only as Sandy Edwards for the LGBT community in West Africa.

Without any detail as to the date and venue of the fundraising, the newspaper insinuated that the amount was given as "grant to the Liberian based Cummings Africa Foundation Gay Fund, a so-called collective giving and endowment initiative of Foundation for the LGBT communities in West Africa."

The Cummings Africa Foundation describes the report as a fabricated lie, planted in the Independent Newspaper to achieve a sinister political motive by its paymaster.

The Cummings Africa Foundation has requested the management of this tabloid newspaper to retract the erroneous report or face the full consequences of its action.

Cummings Africa Foundation has accordingly alerted its team of Lawyers on the next course of action as this erroneous report has the propensity to cast a negative aspersion on its work and with serious repercussions on the political future of its co-founder, Mr. Alexander Cummings who is the prime target of this politically motivated smear campaign.