Central African Republic - MSF Condemns Killing of Employee

Families seek refuge inside the MSF-supported Bangassou University Regional Hospital after an armed offensive on the city on January 3, 2021
31 May 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Kieran Burke

Doctor's Without Borders said one of its staff members was shot dead by a government soldier, and has called on the country's armed forces to explain.

Humanitarian medical organization Doctors without Borders (MSF) on Tuesday slammed the killing of one of its staff members in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"On 28 May, our colleague Mahamat Ahamat was shot and killed in Moyenne-Sido, Central African Republic, by an individual employed by the military. We condemn this unacceptable killing," MSF said.

MSF calls for clarity

MSF said that Mahamat Ahamat, who worked as a medicine dispenser, was shot three times by a member of the CAR armed forces.

According to the NGO, the shooting took place in the northwestern prefecture of Ouham, situated 500 kilometers (300 miles) north of the capital city, Bangui.

The circumstances surrounding Ahamat's death are not clear and the organization has called on authorities to provide clarity.

"The death of our colleague is a horrible reminder of the brutal conflict affecting the people in CAR," MSF said, adding "It's essential that civilians, humanitarians and medics, are respected and not targeted by parties to the ongoing conflict."

AFP news agency reported that the country's presidential spokesperson Albert Yaloke Mokpeme declined to comment, saying he had no information about the incident.

CAR instability

The Central African Republic (CAR) has been facing an armed insurrection for almost a decade, which began when mostly Muslim Seleka rebels started an uprising against the government of Francois Bozize in late 2012.

They managed to take the control of the capital and oust Bozize in 2013. In turn, Christians and other militias took up arms against the Seleka.

France also launched a military intervention to push the rebels back, which was brought to a close in 2016 with the election of current president Faustin Archange Touadera.

The fighting had eased, but flared up again last year when armed rebels launched another offensive against the government.

MSF has a substantial presence in the country, providing care to communities caught up in years of civil conflict.

(AFP)

