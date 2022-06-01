Ghana: Vice President Bawumia Urges Industry Players to Provide Digital Leadership in Their Organisations

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the 6th Ghana CEO's Summit in Accra

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has underscored the importance of digitalisation to the success of organisations and the transformation of the economy.

Addressing leaders and captains of industries at the 6th Ghana CEO's Summit in Accra on Monday, Dr Bawumia said that digital leadership in the 21st century was crucial in ensuring organisational success.

He, therefore, urged captains of industries to provide effective and unwavering digital leadership in their various organisations.

"Effective leadership has always been considered a key factor in organisational performance. For an organisation to be successful in these times, the leaders of that organisation must set the tone from the top and must be willing to champion sustainable digital programmes in their operations," Dr Bawumia said.

"It goes without gainsaying that the advent of technology, including social media, has changed the way that we conduct business. As business leaders, therefore, it is important that you guide your organisations towards digital transformation through creative and effective methods."

Dr Bawumia noted that from the government's experience, changing the status quo through digitization comes with stiff resistance from interest groups within the status quo, so business leaders ought to develop strong commitments, just as the government did, to be able to make the required transformation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"As a government, we realized very early on the need to transform our economy in that manner (digitalisation) and while the initial phase of this transformation, like all reforms, entailed some major costs, the benefits are already beginning to show. Digital leadership requires that we stay the course and not waver as we continue to invest in that direction.

"We acknowledge that this is a painstaking process and will require a gradual adjustment that entails a lot of planning and behavioural change, but I am confident that the results will benefit all stakeholders and accordingly the pain will match the gain.

"I, therefore, will like to charge all of you gathered here today, as business leaders, to make deliberate efforts towards employing digital leadership in the running of your businesses and strive to complement the efforts of government in the realization of this goal," the Vice President admonished.

The Vice President noted further that the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals requires a concerted effort from both the private and public sectors, adding that that must be underpinned by digital leadership to yield results.

The Summit discussed the importance of digital leadership in economic transformation.