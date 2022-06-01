Liberia: Project 52, GTI to Distribute 26, 000 Holy Bibles in 4 West African Counties

As part of its mandate to win souls to the Christian faith around the world, the American Christian and humanitarian based organization, Project 52, has donated 26, 000 brand new Holy Bibles, valued at several thousand United States dollars, for free distribution to four countries within the Sub-region including Liberia. The rest are, Nigeria, Ghana, and Sierra Leone.

The donation was made possible through a gesture of two Americans, Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rennie based in Cincinnati, the United States. Project 52, is currently providing clothing, food, including hot meals, to hundreds of thousands of homeless people in the United States, mainly in the states of Georgia, Atlanta, Ohio, and Kentucky.

The Holy Bibles donation is expected in Liberia in August 2022, for onward distribution under the partnership of the Liberian-American humanitarian and charity based organization, Gospel Train International, (GTI).

In an interview with journalists in Monrovia, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Reverend Oliver Adams extended thanks and gratitude for the nearly five years partnership with Project 52 on behalf of the people of the four west African countries, including Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast, and host Liberia to Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rennie of the United States for the kind gratitude and promised that the items will be equally distributed to the West African counties.

The CEO of Gospel Train International Reverend Oliver Adams during the interview quotes Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Rennie as saying the donation is sorely intended to help curtail the increasing waves of criminality, homosexuality, and drunkenness within the region, at the same time to ensure a stable region based on the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Adams, a Liberian Methodist clergyman based in the United States told newsmen, that Pastors from the four benefiting counties in West Africa namely, Ghana, Nigeria, and Ivory Coast and host Liberia will soon arrive in Liberia to join GTI for the joint distribution of the holy bibles to Churches, Christian organizations, and Street Evangelists or pastors preaching in street corners, who are quickly spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.

However, the Methodist clergyman was quick to point out that the holy bibles are not to be sold or to be used for any commercial purpose not even by the church, Christian organizations or the evangelists preaching at street corners or in communities in these countries.