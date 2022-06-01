Liberia: China Seeks Exploration of Key Liberian Sectors

The People's Republic of China through its Embassy near Monrovia has expressed interest in developing and expanding cooperation with Liberia in agricultural modernization, industrialization, development, electricity, digital economy and the green economy sectors of Liberia.

Speaking at the national conference on the Right to Development jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Liberia and the Office of the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR), Amb. Ren Yisheng said Liberia and China are presently implementing development projects.

He named the Capitol Overpass Bridge, clinical diagnosis and treatment laboratory, LBS expansion and upgrade, and Somalia Drive -Sinkor Road and Bridge, among others.

"And with that, we seek to expand cooperation in the fields of agricultural modernization, industrialization development, digital economy, green economy, smart city and telecommunication, electricity, and roads," said Amb. Ren.

The Chinese government, in implementing the Nine Programs of the Forum on China - Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), has applied a zero-tariff policy on 98% of imported goods from Liberia.

"We are ready to work with the Liberian side to build China-Liberia win-win cooperation into a demonstration zone for BRI International [Belt and Road International] cooperation in West Africa," Amb. Ren disclosed.

In 1986, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the landmark Declaration on the Right to Development (RTD) (hereinafter referred to as the "Declaration").

It recognized that the RTD is an inalienable human right and that every person and all peoples have the right to participate in, contribute to and enjoy economic, social, cultural and political development in which all human rights and fundamental freedoms are fully realized.

The Declaration further states that the RTD is both an individual right and a collective right, and as a fundamental human right, it applies to all people in all countries, regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, politics, nationality, origin, and property.

It can be said that the ideal pursuit of human society is to have equal development opportunities and share development achievements so that everyone can develop in an all-around way and realize the full RTD.

Mr. Ren pointed out that development is the eternal theme of human society, and the long history of human civilization is the process of continuous pursuit and realization of development by human beings.

"Liberia is rich in resources with hard-working people and has great potential for development. In particular, as Africa's oldest black republic, Liberia has actively supported the national liberation movement on the African continent and made great contributions to defending the human rights of the African people," Amb. Ren noted.

According to him, Liberia is expected to continue to set an example in defending and implementing the Right to Development.

The Chinese Ambassador disclosed that they are pleased to note that President George Manneh Weah has united and led all walks of life in Liberia to maintain domestic peace and stability, and fully implement the "Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD),"

He added that Liberia's economy is developing rapidly, people's livelihood has been improving, and development has achieved fruitful results with broad prospects.

"In recent years, under the framework of the B&R Initiative advocated by President Xi Jinping and the "PAPD" advocated by President George Manneh Weah, China-Liberia cooperation in such areas as health care, infrastructure construction, food security, and human resource development has achieved fruitful results, the Chinese Envoy stated.

"The Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center and the Bamboo and Rattan Weaving and Vegetable Planting Technology Project have graduated several hundreds of trainees each," he said further.

Amb. Ren indicated that China and Africa are good friends, good brothers and good partners and Chinese President Xi Jinping when addressing the opening ceremony of the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC held in Dakar, Senegal last November, emphasized that the key to an everlasting spirit of China-Africa friendship and cooperation forged between the two sides lies in sincere friendship and equality.

He said it is also a win-win for mutual benefit and common development, fairness and justice, progress with the times and openness and inclusiveness.

Ren explained that President Xi made four proposals for building a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era, which includes fighting COVID-19 with solidarity, deepening practical cooperation, promoting green development and upholding equity and justice.

Amb. Ren disclosed that President Xi also announced that China will work closely with African countries to implement Nine Programs which include medical and health, poverty reduction and agricultural development.

He said President Xi will also work with African countries on trade promotion, investment promotion, digital innovation, green development, capacity building, cultural and people-to-people exchange, and peace and security.

Recounting China's developmental contribution to Liberia, Ren noted that today, China has built a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way, embarked on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way in order to attain its second centenary goal.

He said Africa's solidarity is strong and its influence in international affairs continues to rise, adding that it is moving towards the aspiration depicted in the African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and China is willing to unite and cooperate with African countries including Liberia, supporting each other in pursuing development paths.

"We are willing to unite development path that suits our own national conditions, join hands with African countries to build the B&R, promote the GDI, implement the "Nine Programs" of the 8th Ministerial Conference of FOCAC, and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future," he noted.