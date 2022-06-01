Liberia: Montserrado County District12 Representative Aspirant Prince D. Kreplah Dedicates Newly Constructed Bridge in the District

Monrovia — Prince D. Kreplah, an aspirant of Montserrado County District #12 has dedicated a concrete bridge linking the Snow Hill and Palm Hill Communities as part of efforts to buttress the government's developmental drive.

At the ceremony over the weekend, Kreplah who contested for the representative seat of Montserrado County Electoral District 12 during the 2017 General and President Election turned over the newly constructed bridge to the leadership of both the Snow Hill and Palm Hill respectively.

Making remarks at the turning over ceremony, the Montserrado County District #12 aspirant for the pending 2023 elections said he was moved to construct the bridge linking the two communities after noticing that the old bridge had become a deathtrap for both communities' dwellers, especially pregnant women and persons living with disabilities.

Prince Kreplah assured the residents of Montserrado County District 12: "I remain committed to programs that will alleviate the people of Montserrado County District 12 from their social, economic and other human rights issues."

He recounted the numerous projects he and the Friends of Kreplah (FOK) Movement have implemented in Montserrado County District 12.

Mr. Kreplah highlighting his project said: "The Stephen Tolbert Estate Basketball Court, Chicken Soup Factory Football Field with 400 people sitting Capacity, Swagger Island Water Supply System, River View Community Water Supply System connection to LWSC, New Mosque constructed in one of the 17 communities of the district are the many initiatives undertaken by the FOK."

Responding to the construction of the concrete bridge on behalf of Snow Hill community, Mr. Bedell Garglane said Snow Hill Community knows Mr. Kreplah because he has always come to their aid and therefore promised that the people of Snow Hill Community will stand by the Montserrado County District #12 representative aspirant when the need arise.

Also, for his part, the Chairman of Palm Hill community, Mr. Abel Nyonue thanked the district #12 aspirant and assured the residents of Palm Hill Community of more development initiatives under Mr. Kreplah's leadership. He said the newly constructed bridge is a solution to an old aged problem of the community adding that it was a nightmare for inhabitants for more than 40 years.

The community chairman lamented: "That the newly constructed bridge is very vital to the movement of people, goods and services between the two communities."

Chairman Nyonue recounted: "The Old Bridge had many challenges, a pregnant woman was recently a victim, students, motorcyclists and other commuters often fell in the gutter and got injured."