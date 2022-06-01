Liberia: Traditional Advisor Accuses Head of Traditional Council of Trading Liberia's Traditions for Political Gains

Monrovia — The traditional advisor to Bong County Senator Prince Moye has accused the country's traditional chief, Zanzan Karwor "of marketing the tradition of Liberia for political gains".

Kollie's comments were in response to alleged threats of arrest made by staff in the office of Karwor against Senator Moye after he was accused of inciting staff of the MNG against the management of the company.

Kollie said: "Tradition is not something to learn in class room or through formal education it is taught and owned by the people themselves. The sixteen tribes have cultures that they are entitled to."

"Mr. Karwor has marketed the culture of our country by constantly intimidating people with the culture."

The former Bong County Inspector further accused Chief Karwor of acting in a position as chair of the Traditional chair that no longer exists. According to him, the law that establishes the office of the Traditional Council head has been repealed and Mr. Karwor is no more head as the Traditional Council as he claims to be.

Kollie claims the office of the Minister of Internal Affairs is now coordinating affairs of the Traditional Council through counties chairs.

Section 3.3 of the Act establishing the National Council of Chiefs states that "the leadership of the council shall be; Chairperson, Vice Chairperson for culture and traditional Affairs and the Vice Chairperson for peace building and National Reconciliation.

Also, Section 3.5 of the Act also states that the chairperson and vice chairperson shall be elected by the members of the council and shall serve for a period of two (2) years. Election shall be held in January of each election year and shall be based on simple majority of the total membership.

The act also calls for the positions of chairperson and vice chairperson to be rotational by county representatives provided that no county shall be re-elected to any of the three position until the cycle is completed. Regional balance shall be observe in the leadership.