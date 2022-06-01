Gambia/South Sudan: South Sudan Arrive in Dakar Prior to AFCON Qualifiers With Gambia

South Sudan national team has arrived in Dakar, Senegal, ahead of their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers opening match away to The Gambia on 4th June 2022 at Stade Late Dior in Thies.

The Bright Stars held series of training sessions in Casablanca, Morocco before traveling to Senegal to rub shoulders with the Scorpions in the opening match of the continent's bi-annual biggest football jamboree qualifiers.

South Sudan will affray to thump The Gambia in their opening Group F match to clasp the significant three points before clashing with Mali in their second group match.

The Sudanese will play against Congo in their third group match in March 2023.

Sudan snatched qualification to the group phase of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers following their 5-2 aggregate win over Djibouti in the preliminary qualifiers played in March 2022.